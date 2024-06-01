National Security is Everyone's Business

June 1st, 2024 | 3:48 PM ET

How Biden’s Reversal Could Change the War in Ukraine

UNSPECIFIED, UKRAINE – A U.S. M142 HIMARS launches a rocket on a Russian position on December 29, 2023 in an unspecified location in eastern Ukraine. (Photo by Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: June 1st, 2024

By Tom Nagorski

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE – It may be President Biden’s most consequential decision about the Ukraine war since Russia’s February 2022 invasion: allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory with American weapons. 

“The president recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine is able to use U.S.-supplied weapons for counter-fire purposes in the Kharkiv region,” the White House said in a statement issued Thursday. The change in policy was approved so that “Ukraine can hit back against Russian forces that are attacking them or preparing to attack them.”

“The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Subscriber+

Categorized as:Reporting Russia UkraineTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close