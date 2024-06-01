How Biden’s Reversal Could Change the War in Ukraine

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE – It may be President Biden’s most consequential decision about the Ukraine war since Russia’s February 2022 invasion: allowing Ukraine to strike Russian territory with American weapons.

“The president recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine is able to use U.S.-supplied weapons for counter-fire purposes in the Kharkiv region,” the White House said in a statement issued Thursday. The change in policy was approved so that “Ukraine can hit back against Russian forces that are attacking them or preparing to attack them.”