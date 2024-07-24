Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

July 24th, 2024 | 5:58 PM ET

High Stakes for Venezuela – and U.S. – in Crucial Vote

Nicolas Maduro is a dictator facing a U.S. indictment. Few believe he would accept defeat at the ballot box.

Venezuelan President and presidential candidate Nicolas Maduro speaks to supporters during a rally in Caracas on July 4, 2024. (Photo by FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)
By Hollie McKay

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — On July 28, Venezuela’s authoritarian President, Nicolás Maduro, will face his most formidable electoral challenge since assuming office following the death of his predecessor, Hugo Chavez, in 2013. Polls show his primary opponent, formerly little-known diplomat Edmundo González, leading by a wide margin. 

One survey from Meganalisis has González at 32.4% of the vote, compared to only 11.2% for Maduro​. Another report put González’s support at around 50%, and Maduro’s between 22% and 25%. Either way, it’s a substantial lead that reflects widespread dissatisfaction with Maduro’s leadership. The Venezuelan leader has presided over an economic collapse that ignited one of Latin America’s worst humanitarian crises. 

