High Stakes for Venezuela – and U.S. – in Crucial Vote

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — On July 28, Venezuela’s authoritarian President, Nicolás Maduro, will face his most formidable electoral challenge since assuming office following the death of his predecessor, Hugo Chavez, in 2013. Polls show his primary opponent, formerly little-known diplomat Edmundo González, leading by a wide margin.

One survey from Meganalisis has González at 32.4% of the vote, compared to only 11.2% for Maduro​. Another report put González’s support at around 50%, and Maduro’s between 22% and 25% ​ . Either way, it’s a substantial lead that reflects widespread dissatisfaction with Maduro’s leadership. The Venezuelan leader has presided over an economic collapse that ignited one of Latin America’s worst humanitarian crises.