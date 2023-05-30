Exclusive Interview: Erdogan’s Next Five Years

EXCLUSIVE SUBSCRIBER+MEMBER INTERVIEW — After cruising to a second-round presidential victory over the weekend, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled Turkey for 20 years, is now set to make it a full quarter century. President Joe Biden congratulated him in a phone call Monday, during which time Erdogan also reportedly expressed the desire to buy U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets, potentially acquiescing to a condition that Ankara drop its blocking of Sweden into the NATO alliance.

“Almost certainly, unless the Swedes reverse some of the steps that they are taking, Erdogan will find a way to bring Sweden into NATO,” said Cipher Brief Expert James Jeffrey, who served as former U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and Iraq, as well as Special Representative for Syria Engagement and the Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.