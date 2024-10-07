Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

October 8th, 2024 | 12:01 AM ET

Cyber Help Wanted: White House Cyber Czar Looking to Fill Half a Million Jobs 

The National Cyber Director outlined five major threats – and made a plea for new hires to meet them.

EXCLUSIVE
National Cyber Director Harry Coker Jr. (right) speaks with Vice Admiral Mike LeFever (Ret.) (left) at The Cipher Brief 2024 Threat Conference. (Photo by Pitter Goughnoughr/Pitter Productions Photography)
Posted: October 7th, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

EXCLUSIVE Q&A – White House National Cyber Director Harry Coker, Jr. warned Sunday of a nationwide shortage in cybersecurity talent, issuing a plea for help in filling nearly 500,000 open positions in a critical field. 

“The workforce is a significant challenge,” Coker told The Cipher Brief’s 2024 Threat Conference. “We have nearly 500,000 open cyber jobs and it’s not because we don’t have more than 500,000 talented people. We have the talent, so we can get there and we need to get there.” 

