General Michael Hayden Recovering After Stroke
Cipher Brief readers are wishing General Michael V. Hayden, a speedy recovery after the former CIA and NSA director suffered a stroke last week.
Hayden, who is a member of The Cipher Brief‘s board of directors, suffered the stroke at home just before Thanksgiving. According to a statement from the Michael V. Hayden Center for Intelligence, Policy and International Security, and written on behalf of Hayden’s wife Jeanine, General Hayden “is receiving expert medical care for which the family is grateful. As General Hayden begins the healing process, the family requests that their privacy be respected. The General and family greatly appreciate the warm wishes and prayers of his friends, colleagues, and supporters.”
Many of you have reached out to The Cipher Brief expressing your support for the General and his family. “Mike and Jeanine are incredible patriots and have done a great deal to further the national security of the United States, as well as giving back through numerous charitable organizations that support the military and the intelligence community. They are an important part of The Cipher Brief family and have supported us from day one. Our wishes and prayers remain with them and their family,” said Cipher Brief CEO & Publisher Suzanne Kelly.
Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said PDDNI “Sue Gordon and I extend our prayers to General Hayden for a full and speedy recovery. Our thoughts, and the thoughts of the men and women of the intelligence community, are with the General and his family.”
CIA Director Gina Haspel also released a statement saying, “On behalf of the men & women of the CIA, I want to wish Gen. Hayden a speedy recovery. Mike’s long career of public service & commitment to national security continue to be an inspiration to all intelligence officers. Our thoughts are with Mike, Jeanine, & their family.”
Hayden is also a Distinguished Visiting Professor at George Mason University’s Schar School, and founder of the Michael V. Hayden Center for Intelligence, Policy and International Security.
The Cipher Brief will be updating this post frequently as General Hayden begins the recovery process.
10 Replies to “General Michael Hayden Recovering After Stroke”
Wishing a speedy recovery for @GenMhayden
My prayers and best wishes are with General Hayden and his family, I sincerely hope for a speedy and complete recovery. From listening to him and reading his books I find him to be a patriot and a man of character and honor, I look forward to positive news soon.
I have known General Michael Hayden for many years, a relationship that started when I first briefed him after he was appointed Deputy Director of Intelligence under Ambassador John Negroponte. My wife became very good friends with Mike’s gracious wife Jeannine when they worked together on the CIA’s Family Advisory Board. In addition to being an officer and a gentleman, Mike is also is a strategic thinker and a scholar. He is totally dedicated to the security of this nation and its citizens–quietly, consistently, and without hyperbole. He is thoughtful, reflective, and is always willing to learn new things and explore innovative ways to help him understand new subjects. Whenever he and I got into a conversation about a weighty subject, such as terrorism, radical Islam, or some aspect of the Middle East, he would always start the conversation by graciously saying, “Please educate me on the nuances of the subject.” I truly believe he is one of the smartest and most gracious people I have ever met. My wife and I send our prayers to Mike and his wife for his speedy recovery. I know he will pull through this with flying colors!
Wishing General Hayden a speedy recovery.
His dedication, clarity and leadership on the critical national security issues of our time is greatly needed.
Mike is as fine a man as one could wish for in government. His loyalty is to the constitution and does everything he can to strengthen our devotion to it. We want Mike to recover as friends, but need him to recover to help keep this country on a steady course in this time of instability. I have no idea what medical challenges Mike is facing, but bet he will do everything he can to soldier through them. Our hopes and prayers are with you, Mike.
General Hayden it was my Honor to serve under you during your tenure at the National Security Agency. I recall stopping you in the hallway of OPS1 shortly after you became Director to shake your hand in appreciation of the new direction you were taking the Agency. You might recall your last visit in the SPL Conference room after you accepted the DDNI position and I shook your hand again and wished you well and you commented something like “here is someone who will miss me “ Yes I did.
I again in Honor reach out my hand and pray for you to have a speedy recovery.
I had the pleasure of serving with General Hayden when he was the J2 for EUCOM. He is the best leader I’ve ever served. His intellect and intelligence skills are superb and we still need his wisdom for years to come. My wife Mary Ann and I are praying for a full recovery.
Wishing General Hayden a speedy recovery. My thanks to him for his service, I just listened to his book, amazing dedication he has demonstrated for our country.
I served under GEN Hayden as an Intel operator. A true Patriot and great Leader. May you recover soon. Much respect Sir.
Rico
Send Me
Yo Da Fe,
Michael V. and fellow AFROTC classmate @ Duquesne University…
Best Wishes and prayers from Anne and I for your continued recovery, General Hayden
Clyde Bruff