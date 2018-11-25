General Michael Hayden Recovering After Stroke

Cipher Brief readers are wishing General Michael V. Hayden, a speedy recovery after the former CIA and NSA director suffered a stroke last week.

Hayden, who is a member of The Cipher Brief‘s board of directors, suffered the stroke at home just before Thanksgiving. According to a statement from the Michael V. Hayden Center for Intelligence, Policy and International Security, and written on behalf of Hayden’s wife Jeanine, General Hayden “is receiving expert medical care for which the family is grateful. As General Hayden begins the healing process, the family requests that their privacy be respected. The General and family greatly appreciate the warm wishes and prayers of his friends, colleagues, and supporters.”

Many of you have reached out to The Cipher Brief expressing your support for the General and his family. “Mike and Jeanine are incredible patriots and have done a great deal to further the national security of the United States, as well as giving back through numerous charitable organizations that support the military and the intelligence community. They are an important part of The Cipher Brief family and have supported us from day one. Our wishes and prayers remain with them and their family,” said Cipher Brief CEO & Publisher Suzanne Kelly.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said PDDNI “Sue Gordon and I extend our prayers to General Hayden for a full and speedy recovery. Our thoughts, and the thoughts of the men and women of the intelligence community, are with the General and his family.”

CIA Director Gina Haspel also released a statement saying, “On behalf of the men & women of the CIA, I want to wish Gen. Hayden a speedy recovery. Mike’s long career of public service & commitment to national security continue to be an inspiration to all intelligence officers. Our thoughts are with Mike, Jeanine, & their family.”

Former Director of Central Intelligence George Tenet sent TCB a statement, saying “The Tenet family sends their love and prayers to the Hayden family as General Hayden fights back against the effects of his illness. Fortunately, Mike is a battler and we look forward to his full recovery. The nation and the intelligence community need his wise counsel and gentle humor, now more than ever. “

Hayden is also a Distinguished Visiting Professor at George Mason University’s Schar School, and founder of the Michael V. Hayden Center for Intelligence, Policy and International Security.

The Cipher Brief will be updating this post frequently as General Hayden begins the recovery process.