China’s New State Security Rules Spark Fears Among Foreign Businesses

China tightened its already sweeping state secrets law this week in a move that extends its clampdown on information and has sparked new fears among foreigners doing business in China.

China’s top legislative body adopted amendments to the country’s Law on Guarding State Secrets to include a new category of “work secrets,” broadening the scope of data and information sharing that will be considered a national security risk. According to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, China’s ruling Communist Party determined the law needed updating because of “new problems and challenges” posed by advances in science and technology.