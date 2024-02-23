Brothers in Arms: Americans who Volunteer to Join the Fight in Ukraine

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW – It’s one of the lesser known and less-publicized stories of the two-year-long war in Ukraine: Americans who have joined the fight. From volunteers on the frontlines to private sector executives with keyboards, a number of Americans are working directly alongside the Ukrainians in this war.

In the early days after Russia’s invasion, the Biden Administration issued clear warnings to Americans against traveling to Ukraine, and made clear that there must be no official U.S. “boots on the ground“ there. That’s a function of U.S. fear that Americans who decide to engage in direct combat with the Russian military may spark a wider war. But some volunteers did not heed the warning.