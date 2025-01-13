Biden’s Final Push on Ukraine, Russia and Eastern Europe

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — One week from today, the incoming Trump administration will take the reins, and it is already preparing to act when it comes to the Russian war against Ukraine. President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for special envoy to Ukraine, former U.S. Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, has suggested that a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia can be reached 100 days from Trump’s inauguration on January 20. That’s longer than Trump’s previous claim that he could end the war in 24 hours, but it’s an ambitious pledge nonetheless. Gen. Kellogg says this timeline will help ensure “this solution is solid, it’s sustainable and that this war ends so that we stop the carnage.” Experts say an agreement may include Ukraine ceding control of Russian-occupied territory for the time being.

For its part, the Biden administration is using its final days to, as it has said, surge as much aid to Ukraine as it can. The administration announced its final tranche of security assistance last week, which includes $500 million worth of air defense missiles, munitions, and F-16 equipment.