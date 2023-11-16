Artificial Intelligence in a Risk-Filled World

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT – Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed in a meeting held in San Francisco this week, that Artificial Intelligence (AI) poses serious risks when used in military or nuclear operations.

While the two leaders fell short of a mutual declaration on the use of AI, their agreement over risks posed to national security is noteworthy and comes just weeks after President Biden issued an Executive Order on ‘Safe, Secure and Trustworthy’ AI with one of the centerpieces of the order focused on requirements that are shaping the ways that federal agencies design, acquire, use and manage AI systems.