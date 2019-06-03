Afghanistan’s Deadly Path to Peace

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad is just beginning a multi-nation tour that will include peace talks with the Taliban in Qatar.

This comes as Taliban militants reject calls for a truce to coincide with Eid, which comes at the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

At least nine people were killed in three weekend explosions in Kabul, and more than 24 more were injured.

The Cipher Brief sat down with expert, and retired Four-Star General David Petraeus (Ret.), who served as commander of Coalition and U.S. Forces in Afghanistan, to talk about the prospects for peace and the future of Afghanistan.

