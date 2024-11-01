Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

November 1st, 2024 | 8:45 AM ET

A High-level Briefing on Russia for the next U.S. President

A former CIA Russia Expert shares what he knows with the incoming U.S. president

Saint Basil’s Cathedral on Red Square in Moscow, Russia
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: November 1st, 2024

By Glenn Corn

Glenn Corn is a former Senior Executive in the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) who worked for 34 years in the U.S. Intelligence, Defense, and Foreign Affairs communities.  He spent over 17 years serving overseas and served as the U.S. President’s Senior Representative on Intelligence and Security issues.  He is an Adjunct Professor at the Institute of World Politics.

EXPERT OPINION – Dear 47th President of the United States, congratulations on your victory and thank you for your willingness to serve as the leader of the most powerful country in the world at, what is no doubt, the most complicated and potentially dangerous period in our country’s history. 

As a 35-year veteran of the U.S. National Security community who spent most of my career studying the Soviet Union and Russian Federation (RF) and someone who spent countless hours working to identify and disrupt threats directed at our country by Russia, I want to make sure that you know a few things I know.

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Sign Up Log In

Categorized as:Intelligence national security Putin RussiaTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close