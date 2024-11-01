A High-level Briefing on Russia for the next U.S. President

EXPERT OPINION – Dear 47th President of the United States, congratulations on your victory and thank you for your willingness to serve as the leader of the most powerful country in the world at, what is no doubt, the most complicated and potentially dangerous period in our country’s history.

As a 35-year veteran of the U.S. National Security community who spent most of my career studying the Soviet Union and Russian Federation (RF) and someone who spent countless hours working to identify and disrupt threats directed at our country by Russia, I want to make sure that you know a few things I know.