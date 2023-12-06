Who’s Really Winning the Global 5G and Cloud Computing Infrastructure Race?

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — As the new era of fifth generation (5G) mobile communications advances, China remains steadfast on dominating the field. That poses a national security threat for the U.S. and its allies, particularly when it comes to cloud computing.
Cloud technology is critical to operating everything from autonomous vehicles, e-health computerized surgeries and biotechnology to smart learning, artificial intelligence, file storage and water/disaster management.
