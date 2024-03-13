What Will the U.S. do if Israel Crosses “Red Line” in Gaza?

Assessing the Threat Matrix, from the Mideast to Ukraine to an Anti-U.S. Axis
SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE ANALYSIS – From the Middle East to Russia’s war on Ukraine, cybersecurity to disinformation to the emergence of an axis of powers – […] More
“The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
Related Articles
SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE ANALYSIS – From the Middle East to Russia’s war on Ukraine, cybersecurity to disinformation to the emergence of an axis of powers – […] More
SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING – Nearly every week, politicians and headline writers tell the world that a ceasefire in Gaza is at hand. A new deal […] More
You may fly over a land forever; you may bomb it, atomize it, and wipe it clean of life – but if you desire to […] More
SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW – It’s been a fear since Hamas’ October 7 raids and massacre in Southern Israel: The powerful Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon […] More
SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING – The United Nations is warning of a “slaughter” if Israel launches a ground assault in Gaza’s southernmost city as Israeli Prime Minister […] More
SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING – The January 28 strike that killed three U.S. service members at a base in Jordan sparked an escalation that has already seen […] More
Search