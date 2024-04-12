Ukraine’s Energy Minister: We are Moving Towards a Nuclear Accident

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — Ukraine was hit by a fresh round of Russian missile attacks on Thursday, strikes that targeted and damaged the country’s power grid infrastructure. The Trypilska Thermal Power Plant, the largest in the Kyiv region, was destroyed, and explosions were reported in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and western Lviv regions.

A day earlier, Russian missile and drone attacks damaged Ukrainian energy facilities in the Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv. Ukraine’s Energy Minister German Galushchenko said the attacks were part of a Kremlin effort to to cripple the country’s energy capabilities.