National Security is Everyone's Business

April 13th, 2024 | 1:22 AM ET

Ukraine’s Energy Minister: We are Moving Towards a Nuclear Accident

Posted: April 12th, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — Ukraine was hit by a fresh round of Russian missile attacks on Thursday, strikes that targeted and damaged the country’s power grid infrastructure. The Trypilska Thermal Power Plant, the largest in the Kyiv region, was destroyed, and explosions were reported in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and western Lviv regions.

A day earlier, Russian missile and drone attacks damaged Ukrainian energy facilities in the Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv. Ukraine’s Energy Minister German Galushchenko said the attacks were part of a Kremlin effort to to cripple the country’s energy capabilities.

“The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Subscriber+

Categorized as:Energy Nuclear Reporting Russia UkraineTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close