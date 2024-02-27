The Urgent Cyber Threat That Few In Washington Understand 

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING – A Pennsylvania water treatment facility is infiltrated by hackers linked to Iran. Russian hackers breach more than a thousand home office routers to lay the groundwork for future cyberattacks. And hackers traced to China pierce communications networks, transportation systems and other computers in multiple states.
These aren’t nightmare scenarios from the world of cyber-fiction. They are examples of cyberattacks launched by adversaries of the U.S., looking to probe critical infrastructure for weaknesses that could let them sow chaos from half a world away. And cyber experts and companies involved in these sectors say the government isn’t doing nearly enough to deal with the dangers.
