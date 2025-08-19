Skip to content
The U.S. Needs More Patriot Missiles

Wars in the Middle East and Ukraine have depleted stocks of a popular air defense system

Tom Nagorski
By Tom Nagorski
Senior Contributing Editor, The Cipher Brief

CIPHER BRIEF REPORTING – On June 23, the U.S. Army used roughly 30 Patriot missiles to defend against an Iranian attack on Al-Udeid, the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East. Iran’s attack was a retaliation for the American strikes – carried out just hours earlier – against Iran’s nuclear program. According to U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, the engagement included the largest single-day usage of Patriot interceptors “in U.S. military history.” It also highlighted a major challenge for the Pentagon: keeping up with the demand for a hugely popular air defense system.

A week after the Iran strikes, the Trump administration announced a pause in deliveries of Patriots and other weapons to Ukraine, citing concerns that U.S. stocks were dwindling. Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell said the pause was part of a broader review, intended to “create a framework to analyze what munitions we’re sending where, to help the president and secretary of defense make decisions.”

