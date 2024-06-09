National Security is Everyone's Business

June 10th, 2024 | 4:58 AM ET

The U.S., China and Avoiding World War III

Posted: June 9th, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW — A new leader takes power in Taiwan, Taiwan and China hold competing military drills, the rhetoric from both sides grows increasingly strident, as do calls from U.S. lawmakers to come to Taiwan’s aid in the case of a Chinese invasion. Far from Taiwan itself, the U.S. and China engage in fierce economic competition over trade and economic policy, aimed in both countries as a way to guarantee the primacy of their industry and innovation in the decades to come.

These are among the elements for what some see as a looming great-power conflict, one that is at the heard of Dmitri Alperovitch’s new book World on the Brink: How America Can Beat China in the Race for the 21st Century.

