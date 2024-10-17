Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

Might Sinwar Killing Lead to Peace in Gaza?

That’s the hope in Washington and other parts of the world. It’s not clear that Israel’s leaders see it the same way.

Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, waves his hand to a crowd during the celebration of International Quds Day on April 14, 2023. (Photo by Yousef Masoud/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Posted: October 17th, 2024

By Tom Nagorski

Tom Nagorski is the Managing Editor for The Cipher Brief.  He previously served as Global Editor for Grid and served as ABC News Managing Editor for International Coverage as well as Senior Broadcast Producer for World News Tonight.

DEEP DIVE — More than a year after Israeli leaders unleashed a punishing war to destroy Hamas, the end for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar came in what Israeli officials called “an unplanned operation,” a firefight that military commanders had no idea involved their number one target. As one U.S. official told CNN, “The IDF [Israel Defense Forces] is more surprised by this than we are.”

The Israeli military confirmed on Thursday that Sinwar, widely believed to have been the architect of the raids and massacre of 1,200 people in southern Israel last October, had been “eliminated” during an exchange between Israeli and Hamas forces in the southern Gaza Strip. The IDF said it had used DNA testing and dental records in Israel to confirm Sinwar’s identity – a reminder that the Hamas leader had been held in Israeli jails before a 2011 prisoner exchange.

