Innovations and Risks – 7 Things to Watch in Cyber-Tech in 2025

SPECIAL REPORT — In 2025, technological advances will continue to reshape industries, transform national security strategies, and fuel global competition. Artificial Intelligence (AI) will expand its influence over various sectors while joining forces with quantum and semiconductor innovations to yield exciting economic and social benefits.

That’s the upside for the new year. Cybersecurity will rank No. 1 on the negative side of the ledger. Defenders will contend with old and novel threats to systems integrity even as the public will face calculated, generative AI- driven attempts to deceive, extort, and steal through various campaigns and schemes.