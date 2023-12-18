‘Huge Risk’ of Terrorism Returns to Western Europe

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — While the West’s attention has moved away from the once cataclysmic threat of Islamic terrorism to focus on the perils posed by state actors – namely China and Russia – a recent spate of attacks across Europe has placed renewed focus on the terrorism threat.

“With war between Israel, Hamas and the polarization it causes in our society, with the upcoming holiday season, there is a huge risk of terrorist attacks in the European Union,” European Justice Commissioner Ylva Johansson said in an early December meeting of European Union and home affairs ministers.