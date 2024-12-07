Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

Georgia’s ‘Tipping Point’ – and Why It Matters for the World

A small nation in the Caucasus is the focus of a clash between Russia and the West

Protesters holding Georgian and European flags clash with police during a demonstration against the government’s decision to delay European Union membership talks amid a post-election crisis, in Tbilisi, early on December 1, 2024. (Photo by GIORGI ARJEVANIDZE/AFP via Getty Images)
Tom Nagorski

Tom Nagorski is the Managing Editor for The Cipher Brief.

Ia Meurmishvili

Ia Meurmishvili is Chief International Correspondent at The Cipher Brief.

DEEP DIVE — The protests and police crackdowns convulsing the nation of Georgia represent more than one more global conflict zone; they are also the latest frontline in Vladimir Putin‘s efforts to extend Russian influence, and reimpose Moscow’s authority on nations that were once part of the Soviet Empire.

The crisis in Georgia pits a pro-Russian government against an opposition seeking closer ties with the West. 

