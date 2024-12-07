Georgia’s ‘Tipping Point’ – and Why It Matters for the World

DEEP DIVE — The protests and police crackdowns convulsing the nation of Georgia represent more than one more global conflict zone; they are also the latest frontline in Vladimir Putin‘s efforts to extend Russian influence, and reimpose Moscow’s authority on nations that were once part of the Soviet Empire.
The crisis in Georgia pits a pro-Russian government against an opposition seeking closer ties with the West.
