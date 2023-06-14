Exclusive Interview: Be Ready for a Fierce and Protracted Ukrainian Counteroffensive

Subscriber+Exclusive Interview — With Ukraine’s unmistakable blue-and-yellow colors now flying atop the rubble of the newly liberated village of Neskuchne in Ukraine’s embattled Donetsk Oblast, the initial push of a much-anticipated counteroffensive against Russian positions is apparently beginning to yield results.

The Cipher Brief was in Ukraine earlier this month to host The Cipher Brief’s Kyiv Economic and Security Forum with General David Petraeus (Ret.), who cautions against the expectation of quick results.