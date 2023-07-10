Erdogan’s ‘Poker Game’ Uses Sweden As Chip: A Subscriber+Exclusive Interview

Exclusive Subscriber+Member Interview — In a flurry of negotiations on the eve of the NATO summit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed himself as the dealmaker that he is, said former U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and Cipher Brief Expert James Jeffrey.

“This guy does deals,” he said of Erdogan’s decision to no longer block Sweden’s admission into the alliance, a stunning reversal from an earlier statement that tied Sweden’s membership to the condition of Ankara’s acceptance into the European Union.