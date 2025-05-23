A U.S. President Pursuing Peace

OPINION — It’s gratifying seeing President Donald Trump personally pursuing peace and reconciliation in a world ravaged by war and conflict. His dictum that “we have no permanent enemies” is a powerful statement coming from the leader of the free world. Fortunately, the subject changed from more weapons that can kill more people, to what we must do to stop these wars, killing so many innocent people.

It is amazing what Mr. Trump has accomplished since being sworn in as president on January 20, 2025.

On April 26, terrorists shot 26 civilians in Pahalgam Kashmir and on May 7th, India retaliated by attacking terrorist bases in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, in addition to sites in Pakistan’s Punjab province. The potential for armed confrontation between two nuclear-armed countries was palpable. Fortunately, Mr. Trump was able to broker a cease fire on May 10th, before war seemed inevitable.

During Mr. Trump’s trip to Saudi Arabia, he announced that the U.S. was lifting sanctions on Syria. He subsequently met with Syria’s new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former Al Qaeda commander and U.S.- designated terrorist. Mr. Trump made it clear to Mr. al-Sharaa that Syria was expected to cooperate with the U.S. on counterterrorism, especially against ISIS. Mr. al-Sharaa was also told that his government would protect our Kurdish partners in Syria, who fought so bravely against ISIS and other terrorist groups.

The timing coincided with the dissolution of the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) in Turkey, a militant Kurdish separatist group fighting against the government of Turkey since 1978, seeking an independent Kurdistan. This development had to be pleasing to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

To the surprise of many, the U.S. war with the Houthis in Yemen ended with a ceasefire on May 6, 2025, brokered by Oman. However, the civil war in Yemen continues, with widespread malnutrition.

Mr. Trump continues to seek an end to the war in Ukraine, an elusive goal. Recent efforts to meet in Turkey for direct peace talks ended abruptly when Russian President Vladimir Putin refused to participate and instead, sent a low-level delegation to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Mr. Trump hasn’t given up on getting a cease fire, noting he plans to speak with Mr. Putin. As the fighting in Ukraine continues, casualties continue to rise, with estimates of about 500,000 deaths and injuries in Russia and in Ukraine. Indeed, the civilian casualties in Ukraine are staggering, with broad devastation to population centers. An immediate cease fire is the only humane option for Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

The war in Gaza continues, with Israel pursuing and decapitating Hamas, while innocent Palestinians continue to suffer the consequences of collateral deaths and injuries, with widespread food and medical scarcities. Hopefully, we have a cease fire in Gaza and pursuant to the Oslo Accords, a two-state solution is pursued. Given Mr. Trump’s excellent relationship with Israel and its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, hopefully he can convince the government of Israel to end the war in Gaza and the West Bank and in earnest pursue a two-state solution to resolving the Israeli Palestinian conflict.

Pope Leo XIV is the first American to head the Catholic Church. A few days ago, he pledged to “make every effort” for peace and offered the Vatican as a mediator in global conflicts, saying war was “never inevitable.” Pope Leo XIV’s predecessor, Pope Francis, left a legacy of peace, reminding us that we are of one human family and we should love and care for each other, and safeguard our planet for future generations. Hopefully, Pope Leo XIV will help bring peace to a splintered, polarized world.

The global community is fortunate that there are two American leaders pursuing peace for a world in disarray.

This column by Cipher Brief Expert Ambassador Joseph DeTrani was first published in The Washington Times

