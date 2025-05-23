Skip to content
Search

A U.S. President Pursuing Peace

Ambassador Joseph DeTrani
By Ambassador Joseph DeTrani
Former Director of the National Counterproliferation Center
Ambassador Joseph DeTrani served as the U.S. Representative to the Korea Energy Development Organization (KEDO), as well as former CIA director of East Asia Operations. He also served as Associate Director of National Intelligence and Mission Manager for North Korea, was the Special Envoy for the Six-Party Talks with North Korea, and served as the Director of the National Counter Proliferation Center, ODNI.  He currently serves on the Board of Managers at Sandia National Laboratories.

OPINION — It’s gratifying seeing President Donald Trump personally pursuing peace and reconciliation in a world ravaged by war and conflict. His dictum that “we have no permanent enemies” is a powerful statement coming from the leader of the free world.  Fortunately, the subject changed from more weapons that can kill more people, to what we must do to stop these wars, killing so many innocent people. 

It is amazing what Mr. Trump has accomplished since being sworn in as president on January 20, 2025.

On April 26, terrorists shot 26 civilians in Pahalgam Kashmir and on May 7th, India retaliated by attacking terrorist bases in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, in addition to sites in Pakistan’s Punjab province.  The potential for armed confrontation between two nuclear-armed countries was palpable.  Fortunately, Mr. Trump was able to broker a cease fire on May 10th, before war seemed inevitable.

During Mr. Trump’s trip to Saudi Arabia, he announced that the U.S. was lifting sanctions on Syria.  He subsequently met with Syria’s new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former Al Qaeda commander and U.S.- designated terrorist.  Mr. Trump made it clear to Mr. al-Sharaa that Syria was expected to cooperate with the U.S. on counterterrorism, especially against ISIS.  Mr. al-Sharaa was also told that his government would protect our Kurdish partners in Syria, who fought so bravely against ISIS and other terrorist groups.

The timing coincided with the dissolution of the PKK (Kurdistan Workers’ Party) in Turkey, a militant Kurdish separatist group fighting against the government of Turkey since 1978, seeking an independent Kurdistan.  This development had to be pleasing to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

To the surprise of many, the U.S. war with the Houthis in Yemen ended with a ceasefire on May 6, 2025, brokered by Oman. However, the civil war in Yemen continues, with widespread malnutrition.


Mr. Trump continues to seek an end to the war in Ukraine, an elusive goal.  Recent efforts to meet in Turkey for direct peace talks ended abruptly when Russian President Vladimir Putin refused to participate and instead, sent a low-level delegation to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.  Mr. Trump hasn’t given up on getting a cease fire, noting he plans to speak with Mr. Putin. As the fighting in Ukraine continues, casualties continue to rise, with estimates of about 500,000 deaths and injuries in Russia and in Ukraine.  Indeed, the civilian casualties in Ukraine are staggering, with broad devastation to population centers.  An immediate cease fire is the only humane option for Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

The war in Gaza continues, with Israel pursuing and decapitating Hamas, while innocent Palestinians continue to suffer the consequences of collateral deaths and injuries, with widespread food and medical scarcities.  Hopefully, we have a cease fire in Gaza and pursuant to the Oslo Accords, a two-state solution is pursued.  Given Mr. Trump’s excellent relationship with Israel and its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, hopefully he can convince the government of Israel to end the war in Gaza and the West Bank and in earnest pursue a two-state solution to resolving the Israeli Palestinian conflict.

Pope Leo XIV is the first American to head the Catholic Church.  A few days ago, he pledged to “make every effort” for peace and offered the Vatican as a mediator in global conflicts, saying war was “never inevitable.”  Pope Leo XIV’s predecessor, Pope Francis, left a legacy of peace, reminding us that we are of one human family and we should love and care for each other, and safeguard our planet for future generations.  Hopefully, Pope Leo XIV will help bring peace to a splintered, polarized world.

The global community is fortunate that there are two American leaders pursuing peace for a world in disarray.

This column by Cipher Brief Expert Ambassador Joseph DeTrani was first published in The Washington Times

Read more expert-driven national security insights, perspective and analysis in The Cipher Brief

U.S. Counterintelligence in the 21st Century: Confronting the Russia–China Threat Nexus

OPINION — Geopolitical rivalry with China and Russia is growing, and this is making counterintelligence even more critical to U.S. national security. [...] More
Emmanouil M. Karatarakis

Dear Mr. President: A Former CIA Officer’s Unvarnished Brief on Putin

Dear Mr. President:I am hoping you remember me. I spent about 90 minutes with you and much of your cabinet in the Oval Office in the spring of 2017, [...] More
AmericasUkraineNorth AmericaUnited StatesEurope

Where are the Sage Advisors When You Need Them?

OPINION -- “There are few things you can do that are more gratifying and more satisfying, and when you look back, being able to say that maybe, you [...] More
IntelligenceWalter Pincusmilitary
