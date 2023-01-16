Can Russia’s Military Recover in Ukraine?

EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — As the Russian war against Ukraine enters its 11th month, Moscow has fallen dramatically short of the military goals it set out last February. After initial gains in the first weeks of the war, the Russian military struggled to consolidate its positions and suffered embarrassing setbacks, forcing retreats in multiple areas.

Portions of Ukraine that Moscow currently controls, are limited to the south and east of the country and are estimated to represent less than 20% of Ukraine’s total territory.