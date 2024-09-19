Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

September 19th, 2024 | 5:37 PM ET

Can High-Profile Cartel Arrests Halt the Fentanyl Traffic? 

The capture of two Sinaloa Cartel leaders is a symbolic victory – but others may stand ready to keep the fentanyl traffic running

DEEP DIVE
Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during his usual morning press conference on July 26, 2024, a day after U.S. authorities arrested Ismael “Mayo” Zambada, co-founder of the Sinaloa cartel, and a son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, in Texas. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: September 19th, 2024

By Hollie McKay

DEEP DIVE — Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, a co-founder and leader of Mexico’s notorious Sinaloa Cartel, has entered a not guilty plea to 17 drug trafficking charges, following in the footsteps of Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of the cartel’s founder, and setting the stage for a high-profile legal battle this fall hat could reveal the depths of cartel operations. Prosecutors and U.S. officials also hope that battle at least puts a dent in the deadly, multi-billion-dollar traffic in fentanyl, a drug that has been blamed for the deaths of more than one million Americans.  

Lopez, 38, was arrested in late July, a law enforcement coup that drew global attention given that his father is Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the Sinaloa co-founder who until his latest capture in 2016 (he had escaped at least twice before) was considered one of the world’s most dangerous criminals.  

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Sign Up Log In

Categorized as:Latin America North America ReportingTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close