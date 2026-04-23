Anthropic Mythos - We’ve Opened Pandora's Box

EXPERT OPINION -- For a decade the cybersecurity community was predicting a cyber apocalypse tied to a single event - the day a Cryptographically Relevant Quantum Computer could run Shor’s algorithm and break the public-key cryptography systems most of the internet runs on. We braced for a one-time shock we would absorb and adapt to. The National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) has already published standards for the first set of post-quantum cryptography codes.

It’s possible that the first cybersecurity apocalypse may have come early. Anthropic Mythos now tilts the odds in the cybersecurity arms race in favor of attackers - and the math of why it tilts, and how long it stays tilted, is different from anything our institutions were built to handle.

In 2013, Edward Snowden changed what people understood about nation-state cyber capabilities. In the decade that followed disclosures and leaks of nation state cyber tools reduced uncertainty and accelerated the diffusion of cyber tradecraft.

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The defensive playbook that followed - compartmentalization, need-to-know, leak-surface reduction, clearance reform, “worked” because the Snowden leaks and those that followed were one-time disclosures, absorbed over a decade, with the system returning to something like equilibrium.

We got good at responding to the shocks of disclosures. It became doctrine. It was the right doctrine for the wrong future.

Pandora's Box

In 2026, Anthropic Mythos (and similar AI systems) is changing what people can do. Mythos found Zero-day vulnerabilities and thousands of “bugs” that were not publicly known to exist (a must read article here.) Many of these were not just run-of-the-mill stack-smashing exploits but sophisticated attacks that required exploiting subtle race conditions, KASLR (Kernel Address Space Layout Randomization) bypasses, memory corruption vulnerabilities and logic flaws in cryptographic libraries in cryptography libraries, and bugs in TLS, AES-GCM, and SSH.

The reality is a number of these were not “bugs.” There were nation-state exploits built over decades.

What this means is that Anthropic Mythos, and the tools that will certainly follow, has exposed hacking tools previously only available to nation-states and transformed into tools that Script Kiddies will have within a few months (and certainly within a year.) No expertise will be required to apply that tradecraft, compressing both the learning curve and the execution barrier.

All Government’s Will Scramble

When Mythos-class systems are used to analyze the code in critical infrastructure and systems, the hidden sophisticated zero-day exploits that are already in use, (including ones nation-states have been sitting on for years) will be found and patched. That means intelligence agency sources of how to collect information will go dark as companies and governments patch these vulnerabilities.

Every serious intelligence service will scramble, likely with their own AI, to find new access before the visibility gap costs them something they cannot replace. A new generation of AI-driven exploits will rise to replace the ones that have been burned.This will build an arms race with a new generation of AI-driven cyber exploits looking to replace the ones that have been discovered. Whichever side sustains faster AI adoption - not just “procures” it, but ships it into operational systems, holds a widening advantage measured in powers of two every four months.

The binding constraint is not budget. Not authority. Not access to models. It is institutional capacity for change - the rate at which a defender organization can actually change what it deploys.

The Long Tail Will Not Be Patched

Anthropic has given companies early access to secure the world’s most critical software. That will help Fortune 100 companies. But the Fortune 100 is not just a small part of the software attack surface.

The attack surface includes the unpatched county water utility, the regional hospital, the third-tier defense supplier, the school district, the state Department of Motor Vehicles, the municipal 911 system, and the small-town electric co-op. Tens of thousands of systems running software nobody has time to patch, maintained by teams that have never heard of KASLR.

Every one of those systems is now exposed to nation-state-grade tradecraft, wielded by attackers with no expertise required. Mythos-class hardening at the top of the pyramid does not trickle down. The long tail will stay unpatched for years.

Attackers Advantage - For Now

Under continuous exponential growth of AI designed cyberattacks, a cyber defender using traditional tools can't just respond just once and stabilize their systems. They’ll need to keep investing at a rate that matches the offense's growth rate itself. A one-time defensive shock like compartmentalization might work against a sudden attack, but it will fail against sustained exponential pressure because there's no stable equilibrium to return to. The defender's investment rate has to track the offense's growth rate.

Ultimately and hopefully, the next generation of AI driven cyber-defense tools will create a new equilibrium.

What We Need to Do

Mythos and its follow-ons will change how we think about cyber-defense. We can’t just build a set of features to catch every exploit x or y. We need to build cyber systems that can maintain or exceed the capability rate of the attackers.



Here are the three tools governments and cyber defense companies need to build now:



Measure the Gap Between Attackers and Defenders. We need to know the gap between what the attackers can do and what we can defend against. We need to develop instrumented red/blue exercises (a simulation of a cyberattack, where two teams – the red team and the blue team – are pitted against each other) to estimate the number of new vulnerabilities vs cyber defense mitigation. (This can be built in six months, with a small team.)

Measure the Defender Response Time. For each corporate or government mission system, measure how long it takes to implement a change from identification to production deployment. Treat each organizational obstacle as equivalent to technical debt that needs to be remediated.

Specify Speed, Not Features. Any new Cyber Defense tools and architecture - including the next-generation cloud-native systems sitting in review right now - should have explicit ‘rate’ requirements. Claims of “our product delivers X capability is now the wrong specification. “Closes detection gap at rate greater than or equal to the offense growth rate” is the right one.

Buckle up. It's going to be a wild ride - for companies, for defense and for government agencies.

Mythos is a sea change. It requires a different response than what the current cyber security ecosystem was built for, and one the current system is not built to produce. We are not behind yet. The gap between Mythos and what we can build to defend is small enough today that a serious response can still match it. A year from now, the same response will be eight times too slow. Two years, sixty-four.

By the way, the only thing left in Pandora’s Box was hope.

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