Amid Tensions with China, The Philippines Worries About the U.S.

EXPERT INTERVIEW – As the world trains its focus on the headlines about Ukraine — the U.S. pivot to Russia, the pause on American support to Ukraine, the U.S.-Ukraine ceasefire proposal, and Russia’s next move – tensions in hotspots elsewhere have continued to simmer.

This is especially true in the South China Sea. The early weeks of 2025 have seen a rise in harsh rhetoric and confrontation in the area, specifically between China and the Philippines. In February, a Chinese navy helicopter flew within 10 feet of a Philippine patrol plane over the contested Scarborough Shoal, in an attempt to force the Philippine aircraft out of China-claimed airspace. The same month, China claimed it had successfully driven away three Philippine planes “illegally” flying over the disputed Spratly Islands.