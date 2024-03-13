National Security is Everyone's Business

March 13th, 2024 | 7:53 PM ET

After TikTok Vote, Will a Ban or Sale Come Next?

Posted: March 13th, 2024

By Tom Nagorski

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING – In some ways, Wednesday’s House vote to ban or force the sale of the social media app TikTok was a landmark moment. For the first time, U.S. lawmakers passed legislation targeting a Chinese-owned entity that also happens to be one of the most popular apps in the world. It was a bipartisan vote, and it wasn’t close; the measure passed by a 352-65 margin. 

The bill’s co-sponsor Mike Gallagher (R.-Wisconsin) said Wednesday that it “forces TikTok to break up with the Chinese Communist Party.”

