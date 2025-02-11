After China’s DeepSeek Breakthrough, Time to ‘Rethink the Equation’ in AI

EXPERT INTERVIEW — World leaders and tech executives are gathered in Paris for the latest global summit on artificial intelligence. The French AI summit, co-hosted by India, is raising the need to ensure inclusivity and sustainability with the adoption of the technology. But those sentiments are coming under increased pressure amid the rapidly accelerating global race to innovate and lead the AI space – seen most recently in the sudden breakthrough of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, and the Trump administration’s moves to repeal guardrails on the technology and boost investment in U.S. AI infrastructure. For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a 109-billion-Euro AI investment ahead of the Paris summit, and said that Europe will cut back on AI regulation to “resynchronize with the rest of the world.”

Before the summit, The Cipher Brief spoke with Gilman Louie, a co-founder and early CEO of In-Q-Tel, the pioneering technology investment firm funded by the CIA, about the burgeoning global AI race. Louie suggested that the Chinese need to solve for a “scarcity” of compute abilities caused by U.S. export restrictions may have actually spurred the innovation at DeepSeek. He added that such innovation will further push the “accessibility” of AI, and serve as one more catalyst in the AI race. Louie also spoke about President Donald Trump’s newly-announced U.S. sovereign wealth fund, which he said could be a key tool to fund AI development.

Louie spoke with Cipher Brief CEO Suzanne Kelly. Their conversation has been lightly edited for length and clarity. You can also watch the discussion on our YouTube channel.