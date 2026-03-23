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Zelensky Plays His Hand

Ukraine’s battlefield innovation is becoming geopolitical currency, as Kyiv trades counter-drone expertise for influence and support

Zelensky Plays His Hand
EuropeUkraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seen during a joint press conference with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer as part of the presentation of drones created by Ukrainian manufacturers in Kyiv, Ukraine, on January 16, 2025. (Photo by Pavlo Bahmut/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Tom Nagorski
By Tom Nagorski
Senior Contributing Editor, The Cipher Brief

Tom Nagorski is Senior Contributing Editor with The Cipher Brief.  He previously served as Global Editor for Grid and as ABC News Managing Editor for International Coverage as well as Senior Broadcast Producer for World News Tonight.

As Iran’s explosive-laden drones wreak havoc in the Persian Gulf and beyond, a wartime leader in another part of the world says he can help.

“What is happening around Iran today is not a faraway war for us because of the cooperation between Russia and Iran,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in London last week. “And we do not believe we have the right to be indifferent.”

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