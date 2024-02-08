Why Did the Kremlin Ban Boris Nadezhdin from the Ballot?

Stanislav Kucher is Editor-in-Chief of the Samizdat Online anti-censorship platform and a former Russian TV presenter. He left Russia in 2019. These are his thoughts on the Kremlin’s banning of opposition candidates and the impact that has on Russian elections.
SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE POINT OF VIEW – For months, Boris Nadezhdin was doing the unthinkable, running a campaign for the Russian presidency based on blunt criticism of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.
“The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62
Access all of The Cipher Brief‘s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+Member.