Why Did the Kremlin Ban Boris Nadezhdin from the Ballot?

Stanislav Kucher is Editor-in-Chief of the Samizdat Online anti-censorship platform and a former Russian TV presenter. He left Russia in 2019. These are his thoughts on the Kremlin’s banning of opposition candidates and the impact that has on Russian elections.

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE POINT OF VIEW – For months, Boris Nadezhdin was doing the unthinkable, running a campaign for the Russian presidency based on blunt criticism of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.