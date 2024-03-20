White House Top AI Advisor – On Disinformation, China Threats, and Future of War

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW – The Cipher Brief CEO and Publisher Suzanne Kelly spoke Wednesday with Ben Buchanan, advisor to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and the Biden administration’s Special Advisor for Artificial Intelligence (AI). Their conversation was part of the Cyber Initiatives Group summit, and it covered the opportunities and challenges of AI, threats to the nation’s infrastructure and the integrity of elections, and what the White House is most focused on when it comes to the world of AI.

This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.