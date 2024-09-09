When Spymasters Talk: CIA and MI6 Chiefs On ‘Bully’ Putin and ‘Audacious’ Ukraine Raid

Spymasters rarely say much in public, and when they do, it’s usually a tightly scripted affair. That made this weekend’s joint appearance by CIA Director William Burns and Richard Moore, head of the British intelligence agency MI6, both highly unusual and essential viewing – or reading – for global leaders and policymakers. The two intelligence chiefs gave a collective sweep of the world’s global flashpoints, a joint assessment of a moment on the world stage that Burns called “as complicated as I’ve ever seen.”

The venue was a forum hosted by the Financial Times.