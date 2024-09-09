Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

September 10th, 2024 | 2:30 PM ET

When Spymasters Talk: CIA and MI6 Chiefs On ‘Bully’ Putin and ‘Audacious’ Ukraine Raid

William Burns and Richard Moore gave an unusual public assessment of the state of the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East

Richard Moore, chief of SIS, and Bill Burns, Director of the CIA. (Getty Images)
Posted: September 9th, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

Spymasters rarely say much in public, and when they do, it’s usually a tightly scripted affair. That made this weekend’s joint appearance by CIA Director William Burns and Richard Moore, head of the British intelligence agency MI6, both highly unusual and essential viewing – or reading – for global leaders and policymakers. The two intelligence chiefs gave a collective sweep of the world’s global flashpoints, a joint assessment of a moment on the world stage that Burns called “as complicated as I’ve ever seen.” 

The venue was a forum hosted by the Financial Times

