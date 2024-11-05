Ukraine is Facing a Brutal Winter and a New U.S. President

DEEP DIVE — As battlefield setbacks mount, not even the weather is cooperating with Ukraine, which is forecast to have a colder-than-normal winter – its third full winter of resisting Russia’s invasion. The first snowfall is expected later this month.

But a deep freeze may also come from afar – and cause more harm than the weather. Ask Ukrainians from all walks of life, and they will tell you that “the fate of Ukraine depends on U.S. support,” as Oleksandr Merezhko, the head of parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, told The Cipher Brief. Perhaps no other nation – other than the U.S. – has more riding on the outcome of America’s Nov. 5 election than Ukraine.