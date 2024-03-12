U.S. Threat Assessment: Two Wars and Axis of Enemies Top 2024 Risks

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — The nation’s top intelligence agencies delivered a sobering threat assessment Monday, focused on spillover dangers posed by the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and the growing influence of an axis of countries looking to reduce American power.

Presenting the 2024 Annual Threat Assessment, the Director of National Intelligence, together with leaders of the CIA, FBI and other agencies said a failure to stop Russia’s advance in Ukraine would carry implications across Europe but also in East Asia, and that Israel’s war in Gaza had raised the risks of global terrorism.