U.S. Threat Assessment: Two Wars and Axis of Enemies Top 2024 Risks

Assessing the Threat Matrix, from the Mideast to Ukraine to an Anti-U.S. Axis
SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE ANALYSIS – From the Middle East to Russia’s war on Ukraine, cybersecurity to disinformation to the emergence of an axis of powers – […] More
“The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
Related Articles
SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE ANALYSIS – From the Middle East to Russia’s war on Ukraine, cybersecurity to disinformation to the emergence of an axis of powers – […] More
SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — While the West’s attention has moved away from the once cataclysmic threat of Islamic terrorism to focus on the perils posed by […] More
[Ed note: The House of Representatives is considering the renewal of surveillance authorities this week that a number of former government officials say are critical […] More
SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — In the days after Hamas fighters launched a terrorist attack in Israel in October, an illicit amphetamine known as Captagon was reportedly found in […] More
OPINION / EXPERT PERSPECTIVE — Israeli intelligence has regained its sea legs. After the terrorist attack launched by Hamas last month, it’s clear that Shin […] More
SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE REPORTING – CIA Director Bill Burns is in the Middle East as part of a Biden Administration push to ease tensions in the region […] More
Search