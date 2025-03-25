Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

March 25th, 2025 | 12:03 AM ET

Plea From the Baltics: As U.S. Pivots to Russia, ‘Where Are We Going?’

A former President of Estonia sees dangers for the Baltics, and an end to the 'Pax Americana'

A member of the Estonian armed forces is seen in an infantry fighting vehicle during the NATO Spring Storm exercises in Tapa, Estonia on May 20, 2023. (Photo by JAAP ARRIENS/AFP via Getty Images)
Posted: March 25th, 2025

By The Cipher Brief

EXPERT INTERVIEW — When it comes to Europe’s “frontline states” that worry about aggression from Russia, the Baltic nations stand apart. They were under the control of the Soviet Union from 1940 until the 1991 dissolution of the Soviet state, and long before that their populations were subjects of the Russian empire. Today, anxiety in the three Baltic states – Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia – has multiple sources: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s often-expressed ambitions for a “greater Russian world”; his nostalgia for the Soviet Union (he called its demise the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century“), and his complaints about NATO’s eastward expansion – given that the three Baltic states are all NATO members that border Russia.

Perhaps not surprisingly, then, as the Trump administration has moved more closely to Moscow, the Baltic nations are also overindexed when it comes to defense spending and advocating for a stronger European stand against Russia. After a pledge last week by Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, all three Baltic states will spend at least 5% of GDP on defense this year — a figure far higher than the NATO average — and all have cited the Russian threat as the reason for the shift.

