NATO’s Four Big Challenges: A Subscriber+Exclusive Interview

Exclusive Subscriber+Interview — This week’s NATO Summit in Vilnius may have fallen short of the clear path to membership that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been requesting for the past several months, but the 31 member nations did get some important business done.

The Cipher Brief expert and former Ambassador Douglas Lute, who served as U.S. Permanent Representative to NATO, said there were four main challenges that the alliance had to deal with this week. And by Wednesday afternoon, at the conclusion of the final day of this year’s summit, it seemed very close to achieving all four.