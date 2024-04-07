National Security is Everyone's Business

April 7th, 2024 | 2:33 PM ET

Ignore the Threat of Russian Intelligence Operations at Your Own Peril

Posted: April 7th, 2024

By Glenn Corn

Glenn Corn is a former Senior Executive in the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) who worked for 34 years in the U.S. Intelligence, Defense, and Foreign Affairs communities.  He spent over 17 years serving overseas and served as the U.S. President’s Senior Representative on Intelligence and Security issues.  He is an Adjunct Professor at the Institute of World Politics.

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE EXPERT PERSPECTIVE / OPINION — The Russian Intelligence Services are getting a lot of attention in the U.S. media these days.  It makes sense.  After all, the Russians are waging a war of aggression against their neighbors in Ukraine, they continue to occupy parts of Georgia and Moldova and of course, they remain focused on trying to undermine the United States and its allies. 

Central to all these efforts are Russian Intelligence operations. And while the Russian economy, which was healthy before February 2022, continues to suffer from Putin’s war against his Western neighbor, (and even as events in Ukraine have once again exposed the serious shortcomings in Russia’s Armed Forces) recent indications are that the Russian Intelligence Services, which suffered their own setbacks early in the Ukraine war, are once again mounting offensive operations worldwide.

“The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Subscriber+

Categorized as:CIA Espionage Reporting Russia

Related Articles

Search

Close