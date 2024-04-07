Ignore the Threat of Russian Intelligence Operations at Your Own Peril

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE EXPERT PERSPECTIVE / OPINION — The Russian Intelligence Services are getting a lot of attention in the U.S. media these days. It makes sense. After all, the Russians are waging a war of aggression against their neighbors in Ukraine, they continue to occupy parts of Georgia and Moldova and of course, they remain focused on trying to undermine the United States and its allies.

Central to all these efforts are Russian Intelligence operations. And while the Russian economy, which was healthy before February 2022, continues to suffer from Putin’s war against his Western neighbor, (and even as events in Ukraine have once again exposed the serious shortcomings in Russia’s Armed Forces) recent indications are that the Russian Intelligence Services, which suffered their own setbacks early in the Ukraine war, are once again mounting offensive operations worldwide.