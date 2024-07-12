Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

July 13th, 2024 | 2:29 PM ET

EXPERT ANALYSIS: After the Summit, a NATO Worth Celebrating – or Too Weak For the Moment?

NATO heads of state participate in a Working Session of the NATO Summit in Washington, DC, July 11, 2024. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: July 12th, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

BOTTOM LINE UP FRONT – NATO’s summit in Washington proved much more than a 75th-anniversary celebration; it was chock-full of news, some behind-the-scenes controversy and developments that were unprecedented, even for an alliance that has been around since 1949. Military aid and a path to NATO membership for Ukraine dominated the conversations, along with an unusual warning to China and questions about the future of the U.S.-NATO relationship.

THE CONTEXT

“The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Subscriber+

Categorized as:Europe North America ReportingTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close