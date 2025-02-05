China’s Preparations for a ‘Major-Power War’

EXPERT INTERVIEW – A report from China about a massive new military command center – a complex that, when completed, is expected to be 10 times the size of the Pentagon – has raised eyebrows and brought fresh attention to China’s military expansion.

The Financial Times reported that the command center – dubbed by some analysts “Beijing’s Military City” – is being constructed on some 1,500 acres on the western edges of the capital, in an area known as the Western Hills. The complex will reportedly house not just military leaders and facilities, but also deep bunkers built to withstand American bunker buster bombs, and even a possible nuclear strike.