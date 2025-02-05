Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

February 5th, 2025 | 4:10 AM ET

China’s Preparations for a ‘Major-Power War’

The world’s largest military complex is only the latest example of China’s military expansion

EXPERT INTERVIEW
Military delegates leave the Great Hall of the People on March 4, 2024 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
Posted: February 5th, 2025

By The Cipher Brief

EXPERT INTERVIEW – A report from China about a massive new military command center – a complex that, when completed, is expected to be 10 times the size of the Pentagon – has raised eyebrows and brought fresh attention to China’s military expansion.

The Financial Times reported that the command center – dubbed by some analysts “Beijing’s Military City” – is being constructed on some 1,500 acres on the western edges of the capital, in an area known as the Western Hills. The complex will reportedly house not just military leaders and facilities, but also deep bunkers built to withstand American bunker buster bombs, and even a possible nuclear strike. 

