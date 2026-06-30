There are 65 active state-based conflicts in the world today, according to the Uppsala Conflict Data Program. That is not 65 separate crises. It is 65 living laboratories.

The contest that matters is not understanding any one of them. It is recognizing the 66th — the next emerging theater — while it is still only a collection of weak signals. The war before the war has already begun, and it will be won by whoever learns fastest.

For generations, intelligence organizations competed to collect more information. Tomorrow, they will compete to learn faster. Since every adversary is becoming a learning organization, our advantage must become organizational learning — and organizational learning at this scale requires infrastructure we have not yet built.

That infrastructure includes a Digital Twin Network.

The Network, Not the Twin

The objective is not to build a better digital twin. It is to build a Digital Twin Network capable of recognizing the 66th emerging theater before it becomes obvious.

Imagine a living network of thousands of interconnected digital twins — not only of nation-states, but of terrorist organizations, criminal syndicates, cyber groups, critical infrastructure, financial systems, media ecosystems, shipping networks, supply chains, political movements and emerging technologies. Every important actor, network and system has a continuously evolving twin.

Each twin learns independently. Collectively, they learn exponentially.

The value is not in the individual twins. It is in the conversations among them. Every observation by one twin makes the entire network smarter. A political crisis in Bosnia immediately updates neighboring political, economic and alliance twins. A cyberattack against critical infrastructure causes financial, media, logistics and influence-network twins to reassess their own environments. A new disinformation tactic discovered in one region is instantly tested against every other emerging theater.

The network does not simply share information. It shares learning.

This is the shift that matters: from monitoring individual events to understanding how thousands of interconnected systems evolve together. From storing information to accumulating learning. From asking “What happened yesterday?” to asking “What is becoming more likely tomorrow?”

What the Network Looks Like in Practice

Picture a digital twin of Bosnia, Moldova or the South China Sea that updates every minute. Every political speech, troop movement, satellite image, shipping pattern, cyberattack, financial transaction and social media narrative automatically changes the model. We move from “what happened” to “what is most likely to happen next.”

AI agents do the work, each with a job. One reads every speech. Another tracks every satellite image. Another looks for new alliances. Another measures the speed of narratives. Together they integrate political developments, military movements, economic indicators, migration, social sentiment, infrastructure, weather, cyber activity and media into a single continuously updated model — one that can identify change in seconds, minutes and hours, and simulate the impact of future actions.

The ability to rank the most successful future actions, based on analysis of hundreds of potential outcomes, changes how we think about red teaming in cognitive security. We will be able to build a synthetic example of every adversary of any size, and to simulate every scenario continuously.

It will be on us to feed in the right inputs. What emerges is a global learning graph of active conflicts — every lesson, every pattern, every conflict feeding better insight in real time.

How the Network Learns: Observe, Learn, Adapt

Conflicts are like a staircase: pressure, politics, perception, prosperity, partnerships, posture, provocation. Every conflict climbs the staircase differently. A network that can read that staircase across every theater at once needs three disciplines.

Observe. We are good at collection. We will benefit from a common structure that makes our observations legible to AI. As an example, The Seven Layers of Emerging Theater Intelligence (SETI) gives every twin the same language for evaluating how adversaries evolve before open conflict:

Pressure — Are underlying conditions becoming less stable?

Politics — Are institutions losing the ability to manage that pressure?

Perception — Is someone deliberately shaping how people interpret events?

Prosperity — Are economic tools becoming instruments of competition?

Partnerships — Are actors beginning to choose sides?

Posture — Is capability being positioned?

Provocation — What event could rapidly accelerate escalation?

Learn. The measure of the network is its learning velocity — how quickly it improves after every observation. Every conflict becomes a research dataset where the network continuously asks: Which indicators appeared earliest? Which signals were ignored? Which combinations proved most predictive? Which assumptions proved wrong? Which interventions slowed escalation? Which technologies changed outcomes?

Adapt. The network tracks how media and technology are evolving and how they will change future tactics. Whether it is artificial intelligence, autonomous agents, commercial satellite imagery, cyber capabilities, sensors, recommendation algorithms or open-source techniques, we watch how each one shortens the distance between pressure and politics, perception and partnerships, posture and provocation.

All of it feeds back into the twins. SETI gives the network a common language; learning velocity gives it a scorecard. Together they make the network something fundamentally different from today’s intelligence systems — a living research community that studies all 65 active conflicts every day and asks the same questions of each. Which pressures are increasing? Which partnerships are changing? Which narratives are spreading? Which actors are learning fastest? And, most important, where is the next theater beginning to resemble the early stages of previous conflicts?

The Scale of the Build

This is why the build matters, and why it must begin now. A network worthy of the threat means digital twins for every nation-state adversary, roughly 100 foreign terrorist organizations, 500 major transnational criminal organizations, 300 state-sponsored cyber groups, hundreds or thousands of hacktivists, 600 militias, insurgencies and armed non-state actors, and thousands of influence and disinformation networks.

That represents a good start.

As AI, autonomous agents and eventually quantum computing mature, the scale of continuous learning will expand dramatically. The future of intelligence will belong to organizations that treat every conflict as a learning system, every emerging theater as a research project, and every observation as a chance to improve faster than their adversaries.

The Only Question That Matters

The race is no longer to understand today’s 65 conflicts. It is to recognize the 66th emerging theater before anyone else — while it is still only weak signals.

That is a contest of learning, and learning at that scale cannot be improvised in the moment a crisis arrives. It has to be built in advance. The Digital Twin Network is that build.

The war before the war has already begun. The only question is whether we will have the network in place to see it.

The Cipher Brief is committed to publishing a range of perspectives on national security issues submitted by deeply experienced national security professionals. Opinions expressed are those of the author and do not represent the views or opinions of The Cipher Brief.

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