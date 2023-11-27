Russia, Hamas and a Moment of Global Challenge

SUBSCRIBER+EXCLUSIVE – Hamas thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for his support as it released 25-year-old Russian-Israeli dual national Ron Krivoi from captivity on Sunday in a sign of the growing closeness in the relationship between Moscow and Hamas. Krivoi was among the hostages taken during the Hamas-led terrorist attack against Israel on October 7.
“In response to the efforts of Russian president Putin and in appreciation of the Russian position in support of the Palestinian cause, we released a detainee who holds Russian citizenship,” Hamas said.
