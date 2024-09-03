Your Trusted Source for National Security News & Analysis

September 3rd, 2024 | 6:58 PM ET

How Russia’s Military Went From Feared Power to Failing Force

Russia's armed forces were once as potent as any on earth. Now they are being decimated in Ukraine.

LYMAN, UKRAINE: A view of destroyed Russian armored vehicles and tanks after Russian forces withdrew from the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on October 05, 2022. (Photo by Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Posted: September 3rd, 2024

By The Cipher Brief

EXPERT INTERVIEW – Ukraine’s invasion of the Kursk region has stunned many people – in Russia and beyond – for its success in capturing Russian territory in the midst of Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine. It has also raised new questions about the state of the Russian military.

The immediate questions involve the breach of the frontier. How had Russian border guards failed to repel the invaders? And why did Russian military intelligence miss the signals that they were coming? 

