National Security is Everyone's Business

May 30th, 2024 | 8:43 AM ET

A Russian Gas Pipeline, and a $6 Billion Question For Ukraine

27 April 2022, Natural gas compressor station of Gascade Gastransport near the German-Polish border that receives Russian natural gas.(Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares
Posted: May 30th, 2024

By Peter Green

SUBSCRIBER+ EXCLUSIVE REPORTING — It’s one of the stranger economic realities of the war in Ukraine: Ukraine is still earning $800 million a year shipping Russian gas to Europe, shipments that net Russia more than $6 billion a year in hard currency. With the flick of a switch, Ukraine could end that flow of cash to Moscow – cash that is fueling Russia’s war. 

Why wouldn’t Ukraine do that?

“The Cipher Brief has become the most popular outlet for former intelligence officers; no media outlet is even a close second to The Cipher Brief in terms of the number of articles published by formers.” —Sept. 2018, Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 62

Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.

Subscriber+

Categorized as:Reporting Russia UkraineTagged with:

Related Articles

Search

Close