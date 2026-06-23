The Deal That Should Not Have Happened

The announcement of a ceasefire between the United States and Iran surprised many observers. The underlying conditions appeared unfavorable to an agreement—and yet a deal emerged. For months, analysts pointed to profound disagreements over Iran's nuclear program, regional influence, sanctions, and ongoing military activity as reasons why the space for agreement was extremely narrow. Now that an MOU is in place, the immediate temptation is to ask whether it will hold—and perhaps it will not—but a more interesting question may be why it happened at all.

Prior to the agreement, we reviewed an ensemble of simulation scenarios examining hundreds of potential pathways in the evolving U.S.-Iran confrontation. The model incorporated historical, political, and behavioral data to explore how different decisions could shape the course of the crisis. Across the simulation set, indirect engagement, deconfliction channels, maritime security arrangements, and mediated diplomacy appeared repeatedly. Durable, comprehensive ceasefire agreements, however, appeared only rarely. Formal negotiated settlements consistently emerged as low-probability outcomes.

Importantly, this result did not emerge from simple rational-actor assumptions alone. The simulations incorporated leadership behavior, competing bureaucratic interests, and cognitive profiles associated with key actors. The consistent finding was that a comprehensive settlement of the underlying disputes was unlikely.

In negotiations where the observable bargaining space appears narrow, agreements generally emerge for one of three reasons. Either the bargaining space was larger than outsiders realized, the preferences of one or more parties shifted, or the purpose of the agreement is being misunderstood.

The recent ceasefire may contain elements of all three.

The first explanation for the U.S.-Iran MOU is hence straightforward: the public may not be seeing the full agreement. History offers many examples of diplomatic arrangements that included private understandings, sequencing commitments, implementation mechanisms, or parallel agreements that were not immediately disclosed. Negotiators frequently leave politically sensitive concessions outside the public text while embedding them in separate channels.

If this explanation is correct, then the apparent contradiction largely disappears. The agreement was possible because the actual bargaining space was larger than outside observers understood.

The second possibility is more subtle.

Analysts often assume that national interests are relatively stable. In reality, what changes quickly in international politics are neither capability nor intent, but priority. States rarely pursue all objectives simultaneously. Leaders constantly reprioritize. Strategic goals that appeared paramount six months ago may become secondary when confronted with new pressures, risks, or opportunities.

Viewed through this lens, the ceasefire may reflect changing intensities of preferences rather than changing interests. For Tehran, avoiding further military degradation may have risen in importance relative to other objectives. For Washington, avoiding a prolonged regional entanglement may have become increasingly valuable as policymakers confront simultaneous challenges across multiple theaters. If preferences shift sufficiently, an agreement can emerge even when public positions remain largely unchanged.

And there is a third explanation—which may be the most important one. The ceasefire may not actually be designed to settle the U.S.-Iranian(-Israeli) conflict.

One of the most striking findings from our simulation work was the repeated emergence of mechanisms designed not to resolve disputes, but to manage them. Across multiple scenarios, actors established maritime deconfliction channels, backchannels, military hotlines, standing contact groups, intermediary-led diplomatic tracks, and crisis-management frameworks designed to prevent accidental escalation without resolving the deeper issues driving the conflict. In other words, these arrangements did not solve the underlying dispute. They created procedures for living with it. This distinction is increasingly important in a world characterized by persistent strategic competition in multiple theatres.

During the Cold War, many consequential diplomatic achievements were not comprehensive settlements. They were negotiated governance mechanisms. Arms-control agreements, crisis hotlines, incident-at-sea protocols, and confidence-building measures did not eliminate strategic rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union. They reduced the probability that rivalry would spiral into catastrophe.

Viewed from this perspective, the U.S.-Iran ceasefire may be less significant as a durable resolution of the conflict than as an emerging framework for managing it. If so, its apparent fragility is not necessarily evidence of diplomatic failure. The agreement may not solve the dispute, but it may create enough structure to reduce immediate escalation risks while preserving room for continued competition—and perhaps, over time, a broader diplomatic opening.

This interpretation carries implications far beyond the Middle East. Maritime tensions in the South China Sea, security competition in the Taiwan Strait, navigation disputes in the Red Sea, and strategic rivalry across Eastern Europe may increasingly depend on mechanisms designed to prevent further escalation rather than eliminate disagreement. In each case, the challenge is not necessarily achieving consensus. It is creating enough structure to keep competition from becoming uncontrollable.

Too often, we evaluate diplomatic agreements through a binary framework: success or failure, peace or war, settlement or breakdown. Yet some of the most consequential arrangements in international politics occupy a different category altogether. They function as temporary governance systems for managing unresolved disputes.

In such environments, the relevant question is not whether a conflict has been solved. It is whether sufficient structure exists to keep competition from becoming uncontrollable.

That broader perspective may ultimately matter more than the details of the current ceasefire itself. As geopolitical competition intensifies, durable settlements may become rarer. In their place, we may see the growing importance of improvised, often fragile arrangements around maritime chokepoints, contested regions, and strategic flashpoints that function less as peace agreements and more as operating systems for managing persistent rivalry.

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