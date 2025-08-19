Skip to content
Dead Drop: Week of August 18

I TAKE THAT BACK -- President Trump has yanked the security clearances of 37 current and former intelligence officials including a CIA analyst who is still serving undercover and an NSA quantum-computing expert (which kinda sounds problematic from a national security standpoint, no?). DNI Tulsi Gabbard said in a memo signed on Friday, that the ‘clearance stripping’ is a move to restore “sacred trust,” though the memo didn’t provide evidence that anyone had actually misused classified material. The move leaves some current officials sidelined and raises separation-of-powers questions since the list also includes a senior Senate aide. Legal experts are calling the move unconstitutional, arguing that the gutting of expertise in the name of fighting politicization is, well, the definition of politicization.

