Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Welcome! Log in to stay connected and make the most of your experience.

Input clean

Dead Drop: August 15

GROK RUN AMOK: Many people do their best thinking of the day while driving to work. And some folks, apparently, the worst. Someone recently posted a video on X showing himself using the “Grok” AI language tool while driving his Tesla into a highly-secure National Security Agency facility. Elon Musk reposted the video, gaining it nearly 14 million views when last checked. The video shows the man’s vehicle entering “a sensitive federal complex located in Linthicum, Maryland, where thousands of intelligence professionals and cleared contractors work in relative obscurity” according to CNN. U.S. Cyber Command is said to be investigating the incident, which sources said was very ill-advised. (Ya’ think?) The video showed the exterior parking lot where other drivers park their cars. Not all of whom may want that kind of public attention. The driver was not identified in the CNN story but we’re pretty sure the NSA can figure out who drives Teslas into their facilities. Right?

FROM SERVICE TO SECURITY: MOSSAD WELCOMES NATIONAL SERVICE VOLUNTEERS: The Israeli intelligence agency has launched for the first time a recruiting campaign aimed at enticing a small number of women who perform national service (an option for those not wishing to join the Israeli Defense Force) to work for the Mossad. According to Ynet News, national service (known as “sherut leumi” in Hebrew) is typically chosen by religious Jewish women who volunteer “to work in hospitals, schools, welfare offices or emergency services.” Some of those national service volunteers are being recruited to work in Mossad “in roles spanning technology, digital operations, intelligence gather and administrative support.” It’s a two-year program but spies tell us that the hope is that some of the volunteers will stick around for a lot longer.

Keep reading...Show less
Access all of The Cipher Brief’s national security-focused expert insight by becoming a Cipher Brief Subscriber+ Member.
watch now