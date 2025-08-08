Skip to content
Dead Drop: August 8

IN THIS WEEK’S COLLECTION: The head of Australia’s Security Intelligence Organization gets specific about foreign intelligence agencies that are stealing information to the tune of “billions” of dollars, Ukrainian troops keep finding incredibly creative ways to use drones to get them out of the stickiest of situations and the Dead Drop has some summer travel advice for those who want a little more relaxation and a little less risk of being arrested and charged with spying.

A BILLION HERE, A BILLION THERE. PRETTY SOON YOU’RE TALKING REAL MONEY: Mike Burgess, the head of the Australian Security Intelligence Organization, the country’s domestic intelligence agency, said in a recent speech that foreign governments stealing information from Australia are costing the country about $8 billion (USD) a year. Crikey. The Record, quotes him as saying that foreign intelligence services were stealing valuable secrets both by “convincing, coercing or seducing insiders to impart sensitive information — and through technology, most commonly by hacking,” He said that all is not lost – and that “24 significant espionage and foreign interference operations” had been disrupted over the past three years. We were impressed (and a bit skeptical) that a dollar amount could accurately be determined as to the value of the secrets lost. We looked up the annual topline budget for ASIO…and found that (according to public figures) it is about a half billion U.S. dollars – which may be Burgess’s point. Increase my budget and maybe we can cut down on the $8 billion losses.

