Before the IC Trusts AI, It Needs to Prove It Can Assure It

Artificial intelligence is moving quickly into national security work. That is not a future trend. It is already happening in analysis, collection support, cyber defense, logistics, language processing, software development, and mission planning.

The real question is no longer whether AI will be used, it is.

The harder question is whether we can trust it inside mission environments where bad data, weak access controls, poor model governance, or untested automation can create real operational risk.

For years, cybersecurity leaders have been trained to think about systems, networks, endpoints, identity, and data. AI changes that model. It does not replace those risks; it adds a new layer of uncertainty on top of them. An AI system can be technically functional yet unreliable, manipulated, over-permissioned, poorly sourced, or impossible to explain.

That is a problem in any enterprise. In national security, it is a significant mission risk. AI assurance is not just a compliance exercise. It is the discipline of proving that an AI-enabled capability is fit for purpose, secure enough for its environment, monitored after deployment, and governed by people who remain accountable for the outcome.

Most organizations still treat AI adoption as a technology deployment . Buy the tool, issue a policy, run a pilot, brief the results. That approach may work for low-risk productivity use cases. It does not work when AI is connected to sensitive data, operational workflows, classified environments, or decision support. The model is just part of the risk. The larger risk is the infrastructure around it. In a traditional system, we asked: who has access to the data? In an AI-enabled workflow, we also have to ask: what can the model infer, summarize, combine, expose, or act upon once access is granted? A user may not be authorized to see every underlying source in a system, but an AI tool connected to that system can, and may generate a summary that reveals sensitive relationships, operational context, or protected information.





The same is true for retrieval-augmented generation (RAG). RAG can make AI more useful by grounding responses in ‘trusted’ data. However, it can also create a new attack surface if source material is stale, poisoned, poorly labeled, or pulled from repositories with weak access controls. If the retrieval layer is not governed, the model can confidently produce bad answers from bad inputs.

The answer is not to slow-roll AI into irrelevance. The answer is to operationalize assurance. There are five things national security organizations and cleared industry should be doing now.First, inventory AI use cases like mission systems. Leaders need to know what AI capabilities are being used, what data they touch, who can access them, and what decisions or workflows they influence. Shadow AI is not a user behavior problem alone. It is usually a signal that the enterprise has not provided secure, usable options fast enough.

Second, treat data provenance and lineage as core requirements for data management. AI assurance starts before the model ever generates an answer. Organizations need to know where training data, reference data, embeddings, and retrieval sources came from, how that data moved through the environment, how it was transformed, who validated it, who can modify it, and whether those changes are logged. Provenance tells us the origin of the data. Lineage tells us what happened to it along the way. Without regimented data management, the organization cannot confidently assess whether the model’s output is accurate, up to date, authorized, or appropriate for the mission. If the data supply chain is weak, opaque, or poorly governed, the AI output is already questionable.

Third, test AI models against mission-specific use cases. This could include adversarial prompts, poisoned documents, prompt injection, tool misuse, and hallucinated citations and references.

Fourth, monitor after deployment. Models change. Data changes. User behavior changes. Threat actors adapt. Assurance has to be continuous and include logging, drift detection, output review, access monitoring, and clear thresholds for when a tool should be paused, updated, restricted, or removed.

Fifth, keep humans accountable. Humans-in-the-loop should have clear and accountable responsibilities defined. What is the reviewer expected to verify? What decisions can never be fully delegated to the AI tool?

The organizations that get this right will be the ones that build disciplined AI operating models. They will have clear use cases, controlled data access, measurable evaluations, audit trails, and documented risk ownership.

AI is becoming one of the most important force multipliers in national security and economic competition. It has the potential to narrow gaps between larger and smaller countries, established and emerging companies, and well-resourced and resource-constrained organizations. Capabilities that once required large teams, specialized infrastructure, or years of institutional advantage are becoming more accessible through AI-enabled tools. That is why assurance matters. For the Intelligence Community and the national security industrial base, AI assurance should become a core discipline. Before we scale AI into mission operations, we need to prove we can govern it, test it, monitor it, and explain when it should not be trusted.

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